NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system is bringing strong winds to parts of New Mexico today before it brings a chance for rain and snow to some by Wednesday afternoon. Cooler weather will move in by the end of the week.

Strong winds have developed across southern New Mexico this afternoon ahead of an upper-level low that will bring moisture back to parts of the state. Winds will relax overnight, with the exception of the Sacramento Mountains where winds will still gust over 35 mph. Winds pick up again Wednesday morning along and south of I-40 with gusts once again over 40 mph.

Meanwhile, in the afternoon, scattered rain and mountain snow will begin to move into the western half of the state. Very dry air will make it difficult for any precipitation to reach the ground in the afternoon, with the exception of the higher terrain. It won’t be until the evening most likely that better moisture will move in. This is when we could see a chance for an isolated rain shower in Albuquerque.

A strong cold front will move in from the east early Thursday morning, dropping temperatures and also dropping snow levels. The upslope flow will help to bring slightly heavier snowfall to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains early Thursday morning. It will bring a chance for snow along the central mountain chain all the way down to the Sacramento Mountains.

One thing to watch closely are two fronts meeting over Albuquerque early Thursday morning that could bring us an increasing chance for accumulating snowfall. For now, light snow does look possible early Thursday morning.

The storm system exits New Mexico Thursday afternoon leaving temperatures cooler. It will be a cold start to the day Friday, but a warming trend will begin in the afternoon. Warmer weather continues to move in through the weekend. Two more storm systems look possible next week.