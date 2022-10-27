NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A winter weather advisory will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains until 6 AM Friday morning. Snow will build into the high terrain up north throughout the afternoon and evening. Two to eight inches will be possible with locally higher amounts above 9,500 ft. Light accumulation will be possible around the Jemez and central mountains, and the valley will see rain showers. Overnight, rain will move through all of eastern New Mexico, and scattered showers will continue through the day on Friday.

The storm is bringing strong winds this afternoon and evening. A wind advisory will be in effect for much of western and southern New Mexico. Gusts up to 50 mph are expected within the advisory. The Metro and valley will not see as high of winds, with 30-40 mph gusts. Temperatures will stay chilly in central and northern NM as the front arrives, and the southern and eastern parts of the state will see the cool down for their Friday.