NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is quiet for most of the state, but snow has begun in the Raton area and southern Colorado. I-25 at Raton Pass is already snow-covered and slick, with ongoing snow expected today. This will make travel very difficult through Friday. Strong winds have also begun in the northeast highlands, which will lead to blowing, drifting snow and low visibility.

Light snow and rain showers will spread into the northern mountains, northeast highlands and central New Mexico throughout the morning and midday. There will be a chance for scattered rain and snow showers in the Metro through tonight. The heaviest snow will begin in eastern New Mexico Thanksgiving afternoon. Intense snow will fall across the plains through tonight and Friday.

Road conditions will become snow-covered and treacherous in the southeast plains all day Friday. Travel is discouraged in the area. Snow will end by Saturday morning, and the weekend will clear and warm up.