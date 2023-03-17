NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread snow showers are pushing across the Metro and most of central and northern New Mexico, with scattered snow is pushing through the east plains, and southern New Mexico is seeing a mix of snow and rain. The roads will be snowy and icy in spots, with the worst driving around the northern mountains and upper Rio Grande Valley, the east mountains, and the west mountains from Albuquerque to Gallup.

Roads are mostly wet in the Metro, but snow has accumulated around the foothills and far west side. A snow hole has made it difficult for snow to reach the ground this morning, but winds will lighten up during the morning commute, and this will allow more snow through midday.

Snow will continue through the day, turning to rain and mix in the lower elevations by midday and afternoon. Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will be in effect until 12 PM. Snow will continue for areas south of I-40 through tonight and Saturday morning. Saturday will start to dry out in most spots by midday, with some lingering showers around the mountains. Temperatures will be very chilly Friday and Saturday, but slightly warmer on Sunday. Skies will be driest on Sunday with some sunshine in the forecast.