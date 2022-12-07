Wet weather is expected across parts of the state through tonight, and maybe even into very early tomorrow morning. The San Juan Mountains in Southern Colorado have been seeing snow since yesterday, expected to get heavier across higher elevations into this afternoon and evening. It will push into the Northern Mountains of New Mexico later today and tonight, but not drop nearly as much snow as Colorado.

The southeast has been seeing rain since last night, and it continues to stream in along a steady plume of Pacific moisture. Rain will continue throughout the evening before dissipating late tonight. The Four Corners will start seeing showers develop this afternoon and evening, possibly pushing south into the Albuquerque metro. It will not be a rain all night scenario, just the chance for some of us to see isolated rain this evening.

By tomorrow, the storm will quickly push east, allowing for clearing skies and calmer conditions. The only portion of the state that won’t be as quiet will be across the northeast, where breezy to windy conditions are expected Thursday afternoon. Temperatures will cool back to seasonable, and stay that way through the weekend with persistent westerly winds. Quiet conditions are expected before a very large storm system moves in Monday.