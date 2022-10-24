Our top story the past two days has been the widespread, powerful wind gusts 45-65+ mph. The relentless winds are finally beginning to calm down tonight as the storm pulls east. Those strong winds brought some very chilly air as temperatures dipped 15-20° below average. Highs were more in line with early December than late October! The ABQ metro only reached 50° this afternoon while temps remained in the 40s north with wind chills in the 30s! Deep freezes are in effect this evening for much of central NM including the Rio Grande Valley where temps will plummet near freezing for the first time in 6+ months.

But plenty of sunshine and much quieter conditions are returning Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will remain below average across much of the state, but warm a few degrees through mid week. The only part of the state expected to reach near 70 will be the across the south. We’ll still see some breezes east of the mountains Wednesday, but nowhere near as turbulent as today.

By Thursday, another storm system will be heading towards the state. This will again bring a significant cool down for much of New Mexico into the later parts of the work week. It will also bring scattered showers and snow across the northern areas, possibly bringing an isolated shower or two to Albuquerque by Thursday afternoon. More sunshine will return into the late week and weekend.