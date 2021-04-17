Stepping back into winter this weekend?

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our strong cold front passed through most of New Mexico early Saturday morning, knocking temperatures down a solid 20-25 degrees and ushering in wind gusts 40-50 mph. With that said, wind chill values are in the teens to 20s northeast of Albuquerque. Highs will struggle to climb into the 40s and 50s for both Saturday and Sunday.

We’ll also see a band of precipitation set up over the northern mountains later tonight into Sunday morning. This could give the mountains a fresh coat of 3-6 inches of snow. Otherwise, rain showers will be in the forecast for the metro area and points south for Sunday.

We do warm-up as we head into next week for most of the state. Eastern NM will however see another cold front will chances for showers midweek.