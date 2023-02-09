A quick moving snow maker is bringing a couple inches of snow to northeast New Mexico. Johnson and Bartlett Passes are impacted this afternoon with closures near Clayton and also east of Clines Corners from several accidents. So use caution this afternoon and avoid travel if possible east. Otherwise, it’s dry and breezy for central and western NM. Wind speeds are 15-25 mph with gusts 35-40 mph throughout the day. Bundle up since wind chills will feel well below freezing too! The snow showers will continue pushing south later today before clearing out for the evening commute.

Skies clear out tonight as the wind eventually subsides. But we turn very cold! Temps will be 10-15° below average. Plenty of sunshine is in store for the state Friday as highs begin warming up. Las Vegas and Santa Fe will warm nearly 10° Friday. The warming trend continues into the weekend with a southwest wind flow. Spring-like warmth even will make its way into southeast NM with highs reaching near 70° Sunday. It’ll be a rather quiet and mild weekend with more clouds than sun Saturday. Otherwise, enjoy the milder weather because early next week more storms are eyeing the desert southwest bringing rain, snow and unseasonably cold temps.