The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.

High temperatures were quite chilly this afternoon thanks to all the clouds in place. The backdoor front late Friday night also served to cool eastern NM a solid 15° as well. Northern and eastern New Mexico only climbed into the lower to middle 40s Saturday. However, somewhat milder temperatures arrive Sunday, mainly east of the mountains. For us in Albuquerque, we’ll be in the lower 50s for highs under cloudy skies. There’ll be some isolated showers again, mainly across the higher terrain of western and southern NM, but not nearly as heavy as today.

Monday into Tuesday will feature some powerful downsloping wind gusts east of the mountains again. So temps warm up rapidly for Santa Rosa, Las Vegas, and Tucumcari with highs well into the 60s. We keep the stronger winds going into Tuesday ahead of the next storm digging into southern California and Arizona. Scattered rain chances return Wednesday for the metro area, as that next cold front passes. Highs begin falling closer to average for the second week of December The pattern stays fairly active into next weekend, which for now means more gusty conditions.