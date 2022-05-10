NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet, as the winds have died down overnight. Tuesday will be another windy day. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands 2 PM – 8 PM, where SSW winds up to 50 mph will be possible. The Four Corners may see some winds up to 40-45 mph, and the rest of the state will mainly see winds up to 35 mph. Wednesday will be a windier day. Red flag warnings will be in effect due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity, dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures.

Southeast New Mexico will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms, which will develop by the mid-afternoon, and move east through Lea, Roosevelt and Curry counties during the evening. Storms should move into Texas within a couple of hours. One or two storms may have strong, damaging wind gusts and small hail.