NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is quiet, as the winds have died down overnight. Tuesday will be another windy day. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast highlands 2 PM – 8 PM, where SSW winds up to 50 mph will be possible. The Four Corners may see some winds up to 40-45 mph, and the rest of the state will mainly see winds up to 35 mph. Wednesday will be a windier day. Red flag warnings will be in effect due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity, dry conditions and unseasonably warm temperatures.
Forecast Continues Below
- New Mexico: Construction beginning on Rio Rancho intersection
- Weird – Off Beat: More human remains found at Lake Mead
- Albuquerque: Albuquerque gets nearly $900K for major park upgrades
- Crime: BioPark zookeeper hopes to improve iguana program with new research
Southeast New Mexico will see some isolated showers and thunderstorms, which will develop by the mid-afternoon, and move east through Lea, Roosevelt and Curry counties during the evening. Storms should move into Texas within a couple of hours. One or two storms may have strong, damaging wind gusts and small hail.