Staying windy and cooler Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is much chillier across the state, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Winds have stayed breezy through the night, which will make the temperatures feel even colder. Be sure to layer up, because temperatures will stay cooler during the afternoon as well, only climbing into the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

The wind will gust up to around 30-40 mph across the state, coming in from the northwest. Union, Eddy and Lea counties will see the strongest gusts up to around 45 mph, and a wind advisory will be in effect until 4 p.m. The high terrain will also see some of these higher wind gusts through the afternoon.

Skies will be sunny and dry today. High pressure returns to the southwest Thursday, which will start off a warming trend that leads into Halloween weekend.