ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is going to be a hot afternoon, with high temperatures climbing near daily records. Highs will be in the upper 80s and 90s for most of New Mexico. Skies will be mostly sunny, but isolated storms will be possible in the west and southwest mountains, as well as a couple of storms in the northern mountains. Storms will move off of the mountains to the northeast highlands near I-25 this evening, and a couple of storms near the Chuska Mountains and Farmington overnight.

Temperatures will stay in record territory on Friday, thanks to high pressure. We will finally see temperatures tapering off by early next week, once a Pacific cold front crosses the state on Sunday. Moisture will remain limited through early next week. Isolated storms will be possible in the northern mountains, Four Corners and the AZ state line on Friday. Similar storm activity is expected Saturday, but by Sunday, we could see a few storms in the central part of New Mexico, as moisture shifts east.