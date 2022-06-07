NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Tuesday morning is mild and quiet. Some clouds in northeast New Mexico will dissipate after 9 AM. Skies will be sunny through midday, before rounds of clouds move into the state during the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains during the early-mid afternoon, pushing eastward throughout the evening. A couple of storms may be strong or severe in northeast New Mexico, with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats.

Moisture will spread across the state Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms, and even a chance for some isolated showers in the middle Rio Grande Valley. Most areas will dry out on Friday through the weekend, except in the mountains, where a few showers/storms will remain possible through Sunday.