Hot and dry weather will continue for most of New Mexico through the first week of September.

A plume of monsoon moisture over Arizona is spreading clouds across the western half of New Mexico Friday. This has helped to keep temperatures cooler across the western half of the state. Meanwhile, the eastern half of New Mexico saw hotter temperatures today. Roswell tied a record high temperature of 100°.

Isolated showers and storms will be possible along and west of the Continental Divide Saturday afternoon, while the rest of the state will continue to see hot and dry weather. A couple isolated storms will be possible across the western and northern mountains and even into the Rio Grande Valley Sunday afternoon. A very weak cold front will move in from the west Sunday into Monday, bringing a slight drop in temperatures for Labor across central and northern New Mexico.

Quiet and warm weather will continue through all of next week. High pressure will move back over northern Chihuahua and southern New Mexico by the middle of next week, bringing more well-above average high temperatures and dry weather.