NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a frigid start to Thursday across New Mexico, especially in northern New Mexico, where mountain temperatures have dropped to negative twenty degrees, and most low elevation spots are in the single digits and teens.
There is a chance for patchy fog to develop in eastern New Mexico, but there has not been any dense or freezing fog through the early morning commute. Today will stay chilly, with no warm up from Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny and and winds will be lighter. A breeze of around 10-25 mph will come in from the north. Friday will stay quiet and chilly, but temperatures will warm up over the weekend, once the wind shifts in from the west.