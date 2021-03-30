Staying breezy, but cooler

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Another windy day across New Mexico, but for most, it’s coming with cooler temperatures.

A couple of cold fronts are making their way across New Mexico this afternoon, which will bring temperatures 5-20° below normal Wednesday afternoon. Winds have returned again today, bringing another critical fire danger across southern New Mexico, but will die down late this evening.

Forecast continues below

Warmer weather returns into the end of the week and into the weekend, with some of the warmest weather so far this year in store by Easter Sunday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES