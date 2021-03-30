Staying breezy, but cooler

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Another windy day across New Mexico, but for most, it’s coming with cooler temperatures.

A couple of cold fronts are making their way across New Mexico this afternoon, which will bring temperatures 5-20° below normal Wednesday afternoon. Winds have returned again today, bringing another critical fire danger across southern New Mexico, but will die down late this evening.

Warmer weather returns into the end of the week and into the weekend, with some of the warmest weather so far this year in store by Easter Sunday.