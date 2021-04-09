Staying breezy and warm this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The state stays windy and warm this weekend ahead of a pattern change in store early next week.

A backdoor cold front pushes south across eastern New Mexico tonight. A slight cool down is in store for Saturday, along with a slight canyon wind early Saturday morning. Breezy to windy weather will continue this weekend with warm weather. Westerly winds will bring in even warmer temperatures state-wide Saturday.

A pattern change sets up early next week as a stronger cold front moves across the state. This will bring back chances for precipitation in the northern mountains and cooler temperatures. A storm system sitting to our northwest will help to bring in upper level moisture next week, increasing cloud cover, and keeping chances for rain and mountains snow in place for parts of eastern and northern New Mexico.