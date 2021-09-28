Starting Tuesday with showers, more rain throughout day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Light, scattered showers are moving across New Mexico from west to east during the morning commute. These are not expected to dry out completely, and more storms will develop in the mountains Tuesday afternoon, moving into the lower terrain to the east during the evening. A storm system is still crossing New Mexico on Tuesday, keeping the rain and storms around.

By Wednesday, the system will move into Colorado, and drier air will move into the state, making Wednesday the driest day of the workweek. Another storm system will arrive Thursday and Friday, bringing more widespread showers and storms to New Mexico and southern Colorado.

Temperatures will cool big time on Thursday after a backdoor cold front moves in. This week is the coolest round of weather we have seen since spring.