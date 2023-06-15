NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Despite being the first day of monsoon season, windy, mostly dry weather will dominate the southwest for a while. Winds will pick up to around 30 to 40 mph in central New Mexico this afternoon. Winds will be even higher in southern New Mexico, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph, especially around and east of the mountains.

High winds paired with the dry surface air is leading to high fire danger. Red flag warnings will be in effect this afternoon and evening for Santa Fe, Albuquerque, east to Tucumcari and south to the Texas and the Mexico border. Fire weather watches are in effect for Friday as well, due to similar conditions. Temperatures will warm into the 80s and 90s for most spots. Even warmer temperatures will set in late this weekend through next week.