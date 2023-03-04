Beautiful spring weather is finally spilling into our state this weekend. High temps have soared into the lower 60s for the ABQ metro, lower 50s for Santa Fe, but 70° in Roswell and Alamogordo. We can thank mainly sunny skies and breezier southwesterly winds. They were a little stronger than Friday with peak gusts 35-45 mph over the Continental Divide.

Overnight Saturday into Sunday, clouds increase over the Four Corners. This coupled with some stronger winds east of the mountains means a milder night.

Sunday will be even warmer and windier with fire conditions higher for the eastern plains. Red flag warnings are in effect throughout the day Sunday and will likely last into Monday. Repeated high wind gusts, low humidity, and above-average temperatures are the main ingredients needed. Otherwise, our temperatures everywhere in the viewing area will climb above average for early March through midweek. We could even reach 70° in Albuquerque and 80° in Roswell Sunday.

A very powerful jet stream/storm track continues over the Pacific Northwest and Great Basin. So another storm comes our way Thursday bringing higher winds, colder temps, and mountain snow/valley rain showers to the state. This storm moves out later Friday into next weekend, dropping high temps below average once again.