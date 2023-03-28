Warmer weather will return across New Mexico through Thursday. Potentially damaging wind gusts are likely though Thursday afternoon as wildfire danger also return.

A backdoor cold front kept eastern New Mexico cooler Tuesday, but the entire state will see warmer temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Winds will also pick up Wednesday afternoon, with gusts up to 35 mph. A strong storm system will move into the state on Thursday though, bringing with it widespread wind gusts of 40 to 60 mph. Isolated 70 mph wind gusts may also be possible. This wind on Thursday will bring even warmer temperatures, but it will also bring a high fire danger back to central, southern, and eastern New Mexico. This includes areas like the bosque. This storm will bring only light rain and mountain snow by Thursday evening to western and northern parts of the state through Friday morning.

The strongest of the winds will die down Thursday night, but breezy weather will continue through Friday. Temperatures will be colder Friday as well as a cold front sweeps across the state Thursday night. Saturday will be much quieter with lighter winds and temperatures beginning a warming trend again. That warming trend will stick around into early next week before another storm brings more wind into New Mexico.