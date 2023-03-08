The dominant weather pattern across the state this week has been dry westerly/southwesterly winds bringing gusty and dusty conditions. There has been periods of moisture in the upper levels, with cloud coverage streaming in, but surface areas have remained mostly dry this week. Dry air will continue to finish off the work week.

A storm will push across the northern United States tomorrow, increasing cloud coverage across the state. This will also decrease winds along with temperatures into Thursday afternoon.

Drier air and more sunshine will return Friday as high pressure dominates the south. However, that sunshine will be short-lived as another storm pushes a little further south and brings the potential for precipitation this weekend.

Late Friday and into Saturday, a storm system will approach the Desert Southwest. The bulk of the storm will be to the north, with a cold front dipping down across the Northern Mountains. This will allow for a bit of light Northern Mountain snow and surround valley rain.

The biggest impact from Saturday’s storm, however, will be gusty to potentially damaging winds across the state. The central portions of the state from east to west could see gusts of 50-60+ mph. Even more active weather will arrive by the middle of next week. If you’re a summer lover, enjoy the above-average and dry conditions while they last.