Spotty storms and warmer weather this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Afternoon storm chances continue through the weekend as temperatures climb into next week.

Story continues below

Another round of afternoon storms have popped up across the high terrain of New Mexico. These storms will bring rain chances to the lower elevations through the evening. This weather pattern continues into Saturday as storms will move south off the mountains. An isolated chances for late afternoon and evening storms continues through Saturday for Albuquerque. The rain chance shifts slightly into eastern New Mexico on Sunday where a strong or severe storm may be possible.

High pressure takes over early next week, pushing the moisture and rain chances out of the state. The high pressure will also bring much warmer weather next week. Albuquerque will see its first 90° day of the year Saturday, and stay in the mid 90s next week, while southern New Mexico will see high temperatures in the triple-digits as early as Tuesday.