Spotty showers, cooler temperatures, and gusty winds on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –Clouds are moving in from west to east across the state today, and there is a slight chance for some rain sprinkles in the west mountains, SW Colorado, and the northern mountains of New Mexico by this evening and overnight. A trace to 3″ of snow will be possible in the San Juan Mountains, but only up to around half of an inch will be possible in the northern mountains of New Mexico, mainly the Tusas, northeast of Chama. Temperatures will cool around 2 to 6 degrees from yesterday’s highs.

The cold front will move through Wednesday, keeping temperatures another 5 to 10 degrees cooler during the day. The wind will pick up as the system crosses the state, and gusts will be up to around 30-45 through the Four Corners and east of the central mountain chain. Winds will peak during the early afternoon.