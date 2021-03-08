Spotty rain showers move east across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Clouds will stick around through the day, and light, spotty rain showers will move eastward today. Temperatures will warm back into the 60s and 70s with the help of southwesterly winds, but the winds will be gusty in spots during the afternoon. Southwest and northeast New Mexico will see the strongest wind gusts, up to around 35 mph.

Tuesday will be a similar day, with warm temperatures, but more cloud cover, scattered rain showers and stronger wind. The wind will be gustiest around the east slopes of the mountains in west, southwest and northeast NM, with gusts up to around 35 to 45 mph. Wednesday will be drier, but even windier. We stay on the storm track through the weekend, with small disturbances on Thursday and Friday, ahead of a bigger storm on Saturday.