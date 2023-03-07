NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is mild and cloudy. Spotty rain and high mountain snow showers are moving across the state. Not all of the rain that we see on radar is making it to the ground, due to a drier layer of air at the surface level. The best chance for morning showers is in the east plains.

More rain will move across the state today, with a chance for some sprinkles in the Metro, and mostly along and south of the I-40 corridor. Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday, and the winds will be coming in from the southwest, and gustiest in the east plains, up to around 25-35 mph.