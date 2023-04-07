A couple spotty showers will develop Saturday across parts of New Mexico. Temperatures continue their warming trend though into next week.

Another mild, spring day across New Mexico Friday. Cumulus clouds developed across the mountain ranges today, a sing of upper level moisture streaming into the state. Slightly better moisture will arrive Saturday, bringing in more cloud cover into New Mexico. Skies will still be mostly sunny though. There will also be a better chance for a few isolated showers or spotty sprinkles from western to central and northern New Mexico. Drier weather returns Sunday. Temperatures will continue a warming trend through the weekend too.

High pressure builds into the state on Monday. This will bring in the warmest weather so far this year by Tuesday. High temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s across the lower elevations of New Mexico through Thursday.

A storm is on the way starting next Friday. Winds will increase ahead of it as temperatures will fall next Friday too. Still a lot of uncertainty with the storm, but it may bring back scattered rain chances for the weekend.