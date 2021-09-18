Spotty rain chances return Sunday

Spotty chances for rain will be possible tonight and Sunday across parts of New Mexico. A fall cold front will finally bring in cooler temperatures early next week.

Isolated storms will continue across northwestern New Mexico into early Sunday morning. Spotty showers move into central New Mexico Sunday afternoon, including an isolated chance in Albuquerque.

A fall-like storm system digs down over the Rocky Mountains early next week. New Mexico will find itself at the base of an upper level jet stream. Unfortunately, this will just bring in dry air and breezy conditions. However, it will bring in a fall cold front into New Mexico on Monday. This will cool off temperatures statewide by Tuesday, bringing afternoon highs below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build back into the state again though by the end of next week, and that will bring temperatures back above average.

