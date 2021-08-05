Spotty rain chances possible Friday ahead of a hot and dry weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Drier and hotter weather will continue to move into New Mexico through the weekend. A couple of very spotty showers are possible Friday afternoon.

High pressure will have moved right over New Mexico Friday afternoon. There will be some low-level moisture in place below this high, allowing for just a few isolated showers from southwestern New Mexico through the northern mountains. Drier air will arrive this weekend, keeping only a storm chance across some of the mountain peaks.

The high pressure that was over New Mexico on Friday will move over the southeastern U.S. by this weekend and through early next week. This sets up a classic monsoon pattern across the state, funneling in moisture from the south. Upper-level disturbances and a tropical disturbance in the eastern Pacific Ocean will also bring in more moisture across the state, increasing monsoon storm chances through next week.