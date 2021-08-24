Spots showers for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Dry air will continue to dominate over the state on Wednesday with only spot showers across the southwest and northeast. A trough passing to the north on Thursday will draw additional moisture into the area increasing storms through the weekend.
