Spots showers for some across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The rules for cannabis production in New Mexico went into effect Tuesday. The rules lay out the process of producing cannabis for adult use including plant county which is capped at 10,000 plants for a licensed grower. They also have requirements to prevent a shortage of medical cannabis.

The Cannabis Control Division will begin accepting license applications for recreational marijuana later this week. Rules for retailers are still in the works, it all must be finalized by the start of next year. Cannabis sales will start no later than April 1.