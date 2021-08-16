Spot storms possible for parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weather disturbance is helping to expand the crop of storms across the state Monday afternoon. Storms will slowly die off after midnight.

Drier air moves in for Tuesday with spot storms possible south of I-40. The storms will return on Wednesday thanks to a flow up from the south into the state.

