Southeastern NM could see heavy rainfall

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weather disturbance combined with deep moisture will result in widespread showers and storms across the state beginning Thursday and lasting through at least Saturday.

The southeast is the most likely spot to see heavy rainfall but just about any area could pick up storms. Some drier air may move in for late in the weekend.

