Southeast snow and rain ends, milder and drier day

[1] ‘We just found a baby in the trash’: Details emerge after Hobbs teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster A newborn baby left in a dumpster is stable. Police say his mother wrapped him in a towel, put him in a trash bag, and tossed the newborn in a dumpster near the Broadmoor Shopping Center in Hobbs. The baby was there for six hours until three strangers heard his cries while dumpster diving and called 911. Police say the surveillance video shows his mother is 18-year-old Alexis Avila. After authorities tracked her down, she told officers she didn't know she was pregnant and panicked. Avila is charged with attempted murder.

[2] Families of murder victims working with lawmakers for stricter crime bills This year's legislative session begins one week from today and families of victims of violent crime are demanding lawmakers ensure tougher sentences for criminals. Robbed New Mexico, an advocacy group for families of victims of violent crimes is pushing for bail reform to hold violent criminals behind bars until trial. The group is calling for a harsher penalty for second-degree murder and a three-strikes bill that calls to remove the possibility of parole if a person kills more than two people.