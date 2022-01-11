Southeast snow and rain ends, milder and drier day

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Snow and rain showers have been moving northeast through Eddy, Lea, and Roosevelt counties this morning. Roads may be slick in the area. Snow and rain will move out by around 9 AM, leaving us dry for the rest of the day. Rounds of high, thick clouds will move through the state today, and temperatures will be milder than yesterday.
Forecast Continues Below
- COVID: Q&A: What can New Mexicans expect from omicron in 2022?
- Crime: ‘We just found a baby in the trash’: Details emerge after Hobbs teen accused of throwing newborn in dumpster
- New Mexico: State reminding New Mexicans of Safe Haven for Infants Law
- Trending: Albuquerque twins win national scooter competition
Westerly breezes are expected in the east plains and northeast highlands, around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The rest of the state will be calm. The weather will stay dry and quiet the rest of the week, with a warm-up through Thursday.