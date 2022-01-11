Southeast snow and rain ends, milder and drier day

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –  Snow and rain showers have been moving northeast through Eddy, Lea, and Roosevelt counties this morning. Roads may be slick in the area. Snow and rain will move out by around 9 AM, leaving us dry for the rest of the day. Rounds of high, thick clouds will move through the state today, and temperatures will be milder than yesterday.

Forecast Continues Below

Westerly breezes are expected in the east plains and northeast highlands, around 15-25 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. The rest of the state will be calm. The weather will stay dry and quiet the rest of the week, with a warm-up through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES