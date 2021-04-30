Southeast New Mexico sees additional showers

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Southeast New Mexico is seeing more rain this morning, and scattered showers will be possible through tonight, with the driest time from midday to early evening. The rest of the state is dry and clear. It is going to be a beautiful Friday for most of the state, except the southeast. Winds will be lighter, skies sunnier and temperatures warmer.

High pressure moves in by tomorrow, keeping Saturday sunny, warm and calm. The wind will pick up on Sunday, gusting to around 25-40 mph from the west. Due to the strong wind and relative humidity below 10%, there will be high fire danger across the south on Sunday.