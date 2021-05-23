Some storms linger across northeast, drying elsewhere

We continue to see the zone of moist, humid air shrink across our state tonight. Across northeastern New Mexico, we’re looking at some scattered storms mainly ending by midnight.

For Monday evening, flooding rains are possible with these storms closer to Texas. Otherwise plan on a much cooler, drier Monday morning especially west of Albuquerque. Some areas will even bottom out near freezing! We’ll rebound Monday with highs coming closer to average for the metro (lower to middle 80s). The storm threat shifts southeastward by Monday afternoon and evening before clearing out altogether by Tuesday.

We then begin heating up midweek with highs soaring well into the upper 80s across central New Mexico and middle 90s for southern NM. Showers and storms will still be in the forecast east of the Sandias and Monzanos closer to Friday and Saturday afternoons.