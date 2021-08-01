Some showers lingering overnight

We picked up August right where July left out…very active and wet! Our state recorded more beneficial rains this afternoon and evening. Santa Rosa, Socorro, and Ruidoso all had more showers this Sunday afternoon. Socorro was the big winner, as totals topped out near 1″ of rain. These will continue into early Monday as some skies eventually turn partly to mostly cloudy.

By Monday afternoon expect more afternoon storms as our dew points are certainly high enough to support daily rains through Wednesday. Otherwise, cooler than average weather will also continue through this time. Another weak disturbance move through New Mexico late Monday into Tuesday. This means the central mountains will stay stormy until Thursday. By then, our ridge of high pressure moves over us diminishing rain chances.