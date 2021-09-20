Some parts of the state see cooler temperatures

Weather Video Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry cold front will move into the state Monday night spreading cooler temperatures statewide on Tuesday. Eastern New Mexico will cool by 20°+ while central sections around Albuquerque will drop by 10°.

Forecast Continues Below

Gusty east winds will also be possible in Albuquerque and Santa Fe early Tuesday. High pressure will build back into the area by Wednesday allowing temperatures to begin to moderate.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES