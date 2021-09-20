Some parts of the state see cooler temperatures

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A dry cold front will move into the state Monday night spreading cooler temperatures statewide on Tuesday. Eastern New Mexico will cool by 20°+ while central sections around Albuquerque will drop by 10°.
Forecast Continues Below
- Trending: State fair organizers say event was massive success
- Crime: Bodycam footage shows arrest in Santa Fe County
- Vaccine: Bernalillo County isn’t mandating COVID vaccinations for employees
- Don’t Miss: City of Albuquerque still trying to fill vacancies; hiring bonuses continue
Gusty east winds will also be possible in Albuquerque and Santa Fe early Tuesday. High pressure will build back into the area by Wednesday allowing temperatures to begin to moderate.