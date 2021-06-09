Some parts of New Mexico see triple-digit heat

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – High pressure over southern New Mexico will continue to skyrocket temperatures into record territory late this week and into the weekend. Highs in Roswell will approach 108° on Thursday and Friday.
Here in Albuquerque, we could hit 100° for the first time this year by the weekend. Occasional rounds of smoke will continue to work into the area each morning.