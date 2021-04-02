Some parts of New Mexico see light rain Friday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is a warmer and mostly dry morning, but some spots are seeing light rain showers in northwest and southeast NM. The Farmington, Durango, Roswell, and Carlsbad areas are some spots with light rain showers moving through during the morning commute. Rain will stay very light due to dry air at the ground level. A weak system will move into the state today, popping up some showers and even a thunderstorm in the northern and western mountains. As those move off of the mountains, the lower elevations will likely only see virga with some gusty winds. Aside from gusty wind around the showers/virga, the state will be mostly calm. Temperatures will be warmer today, climbing into the 60s and 70s.

This weekend will be mostly dry, sunny and warmer. The northern mountains and southeast NM may see some showers on Saturday, but skies will be mostly sunny and dry elsewhere. Winds will stay calm, and temperatures will climb. The warmest days of the week ahead will be Easter Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Easter will be beautiful, sunny and dry in addition to record warm heat.

