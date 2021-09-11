Some heat records broken Saturday

High heat continues its grip over all of New Mexico through the rest of the weekend. A dominant ridge of high pressure is parked right over us. This allows for very dry and warm conditions to prevail. Our highs Saturday were near record territory as many cities climbed into the 90s and even 100 degrees east of the Sandia! Several cities tied or broke records: Tucumcari, Silver City, Ruidoso, Clayton and Santa Fe.

The high heat nudges slightly west of the state later Sunday into Monday. This will allow a weak backdoor cold front to enter northeast NM, lowering temps nearly 10 degrees. For central and western parts of the state, we’ll stay away from the records but still contend with warm and dry conditions.

As for rain chances, we saw a few isolated showers on the eastern slopes of the Sangre de Cristo Saturday. Skies have already cleared out elsewhere. For the rest of the weekend, showers will be very difficult to come by. Somewhat better rain chances arrive by Tuesday due to a weak backdoor cold front pushing its way in. These showers really only return for the northeast and the high spots in the central and northern mountains. After this, we stay dry for the foreseeable future.