Some fall weather is on the way this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – There will be a big divide in our weather story between west and east this weekend. Much cooler, cloudier weather is on tap across southwestern New Mexico thanks to a low-pressure storm system sitting near southern Arizona. It won’t move all that quickly but will give us increasing shower chances south of I-40 Saturday, especially in the Gila. High temperatures Saturday will be quite hot east of the Sandia with upper 80s common from Santa Rosa to Tucumcari. West of the Albuquerque metro area, it’ll be about 10-15 degrees cooler thanks to the clouds.

Sunday the rain chances finally reach the metro area later in the afternoon. Any outdoor events this weekend should stay dry until this time. Meanwhile, we continue to lose a couple of degrees each day as our highs trend closer to average. Storm chances remain on the table into early next week before a small break midweek. But one more storm looks to develop just in time to kick off Balloon Fiesta. It’ll be an active pattern to close the month of September and the monsoon season. So needless to say our hot, sunny skies are going away for a bit.