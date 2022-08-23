NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is dry with partly cloudy skies across the state. Skies should clear a bit, and we will see some sunshine through the afternoon. Storms will pop up in the mountains, moving south or southeast into the adjacent lower terrain. The east side of the state, along with the Rio Grande Valley and Four Corners are going to be drier today. Some storms may produce heavy rainfall, creating another flooding threat, especially around the burn scars, rivers and streams and flood prone spots.

The Pecos River is under a flood warning again today, as water levels are expected to rise into the moderate flood stage near Lake Arthur, in southern Chaves County, and water levels will also be high in northern Eddy County.