NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good afternoon everyone. We have a nice day ahead with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming into the 40s statewide. We’ll top out into the lower to middle 50s for the ABQ metro area. Otherwise 60s are in store for the east. It’ll be a mild and quieter day weather wise. Tonight, another weaker cold front will swing through the east. This also won’t do too much for our weather story, other than cool off the east a few degrees. We’ll return to completely sunny skies Thursday with rather mild highs in the middle 50s. Western and central parts of NM won’t be affected by these weak cold front.

However, this changes as we go into the weekend. Friday turns very windy ahead of a much stronger front. This one will even produce some light snow showers for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and into the Raton Pass. A couple of inches of snow into Saturday morning is likely for this area. Meanwhile, wind gusts will top 30-40 mph Friday afternoon as temps soar into the upper 60s east and mid to upper 50s elsewhere. We’ll cool off 10-20° Saturday as we return to calmer conditions. We quickly rebound Sunday once again with near-average temps.