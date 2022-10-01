Happy Balloon Fiesta! We’re looking at some relatively breezier conditions right out the gate this first morning. This could cause some issues for the ballooners. But we’re dry and seasonably cool, with temperatures in the middle 50s in Albuquerque.

We’ll see mostly sunny skies in the metro later this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 70s. Some stray showers will make their way into the forecast this afternoon over the higher terrain. The evening events look great for the fiesta, as does the mass ascension tomorrow morning. However, a slow-moving cold front will approach the state beginning later Sunday.

This will increase the risk of scattered to widespread showers and storms in the RGV with locally heavy rain into the Four Corners. Parts of the San Juan Mountains in Colorado could even see some snow showers mix in too!

Overall, the pattern stays fairly active into next week with nearly daily rounds of scattered showers and storms. That cold front will move through New Mexico Monday, bringing cooler temperatures as well. Highs will only climb to the lower/middle 70s for the metro instead of the lower 80s. So bring the umbrella to Balloon Fiesta next week for the afternoon and evening events with the showers in the forecast.

Tuesday looks like the wettest and most unsettled day of the week.