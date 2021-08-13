Soggy weekend for southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Widespread rain is in the forecast especially in areas south of I-40. Roswell already picked up 0.40″ Friday morning. But there’s more where that came from as a disturbance moves across New Mexico. This will keep the high moisture/flash flooding concern around through Sunday. We can expect anywhere from 3-5″ of rain across parts of southern New Mexico near the Gila. Areas north can only expect up to an inch. But nonetheless, all the moisture and clouds will suppress our temperatures Friday and Saturday. Highs will generally range 5-15 degrees below average.

Our forecast changes slightly by Sunday as our low-pressure system moves into the NM bootheel. This will move the heaviest of the rain farther south. So this means a drier day for Roswell and parts of SE New Mexico. Temperatures will rebound closer to average into early next week. This puts us in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in Albuquerque with some late afternoon isolated showers each day next week.