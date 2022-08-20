NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re seeing widespread rain across the state bringing some locally heavy rainfall and flash flooding. Some areas in the south-central mountains already collected 1-2″ overnight Friday into this morning. A band of heavier rain and weaker storms is currently moving through the Roswell area. All of this is pushing northeast. This afternoon’s heaviest rain will set up over the eastern plains where an additional 2-3″ will fall. So grab those umbrellas before heading out this morning. It’ll feel more like early October than mid-August with temperatures 15-20° below average! So a taste of fall is in the air – for a day. The steady rain will end northwest to southeast later this afternoon/evening. Expect scattered showers lingering across the south late.

Sunday will feature a more typical late summer day with warmer temps and scattered afternoon storms. Highs will climb a solid 10-12°, bringing us closer to average. It won’t be nearly as gloomy as Saturday. Heading into next week, we’ll see a more typical monsoon pattern with PM mountain storms eventually spreading out into the valleys. So more scattered storms remain in the forecast through next week.