A large system continues to impact the state, expected to bring a good amount of rainfall to much of New Mexico. In some locally heavier storms, 1-2″+ are possible, which leads to the concern for flash flooding. Recent burn scars, along with low-lying areas that have already saturated soils, are at risk.

This system is dragging along a cold front, which is bringing down high temperatures today to around 5-10 degrees below normal. These cooler than average temperatures are expected to continue all week long, brought by increased cloud coverage and rainy conditions. Overnight lows will be some of the coolest of the season by mid week as well, so make sure to dress accordingly.

Numerous widespread showers and storms are expected to continue along a cold front through tomorrow. This is when the heaviest rainfall totals are expected, before becoming a bit more isolated in nature by the later week and into the weekend. However, a lot of uncertainty remains in the forecast, with at least the chance for daily showers and storms through the weekend ahead. Keep up to date with the forecast and remain weather aware for any outdoor activities (including Balloon Fiesta) planned this week.