Our wild March weather continues! Most of the Albuquerque metro area received 2-4″ of fresh snow overnight, adding to our seasonal totals. But the power of the late March sun will quickly vanish the snow throughout the afternoon as temps rise into the middle 50s across central New Mexico and upper 40s for Santa Fe and Taos. Much drier air continues to arrive from the west, but we’re still not done with the storm yet! High wind gusts surge into the state later this afternoon as the powerful upper level low departs to our east. So look for mostly sunny skies through the afternoon as highs still trend 10° below average. Thursday will feature completely sunny skies and rapidly warming temps as dominant high pressure builds across the west. Thursday’s temps will be much more seasonal for late March with some stronger afternoon wind gusts again.

Friday into Saturday you can break out the shorts as temperatures crack 70° for Albuquerque/Rio Rancho as Roswell taps into the middle 80s! We’ll quickly go from winter to summer for much of New Mexico over the weekend. We could even hit 80° in the metro late weekend into early next week as clouds begin increasing. This is all ahead of a more unsettled weather pattern to close March and begin April. Some scattered rain and snow showers make another cameo Tuesday into Wednesday of next week for parts of the state.