NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Winter arrived in mid-March. The latest winter storm has packed a punch, dropping significant snowfall across portions of the state and southern Colorado. In fact, Wolf Creek picked up 26″ from this storm so far, and even Angel Fire picked up 22″. Snow will continue across the Northern Mountains through this evening, with a band of snow and rain setting up south of I-40 near Socorro County.

This band of precipitation will persist into the evening hours before dissipating. Isolated mountain snow will continue overnight and into Saturday as well. There is a slight potential for isolated rain and snow in the metro. The biggest impact of this weekend’s weather will be the cold temperatures. In fact, it will be colder in Albuquerque Saturday than the average temperature during the coldest parts of winter.

Well-below-average temperatures will continue through Sunday. However, Sunday will be much calmer and quieter than Saturday, and a bit of sunshine may even come out. By early next week, another atmospheric river will set up across the west. This, combined with multiple upper-level disturbances, will allow active weather to continue next week as well.