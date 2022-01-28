NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is very cold with dry skies. However, several inches of snow fell last night in central and north-central New Mexico, so the roads are wet in spots, as well as snow-packed and icy. There has been some patchy fog near Santa Fe to Las Vegas, but it hasn’t been causing any issues.

Today will be mostly sunny and cool, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Saturday will be nice as well, with warmer temperatures. The next storm arrives on Sunday, bringing some snow and rain showers to southwest New Mexico from morning until afternoon. A dusting to around 2″ of snow will be possible in the Gila, with a dusting in the south-central and Sacramento Mountains. The Lower Rio Grande Valley will see rain showers. Precip will stay along and south of I-40.